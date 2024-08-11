Abraham Lincoln's goal was not to save the Union, it was to dissolve the Union of Sovereign States and replace it with an all-powerful national government.

In his Gettysburg Address, he spoke about another popular myth (LIE) that has been regurgitated in every classroom of every school in America, which is that Lincoln initiated the Civil War to Free the Slaves. Abraham Lincoln has often been referred to and has gone down in American History as the “Great Emancipator.”

The Actual Truth of the matter? Abraham Lincoln was a Racist of the Highest Order.

In 1858, Lincoln challenged U.S. Senator and leading Democrat Stephen A. Douglas for his seat. The two candidates engaged in a series of seven debates across Illinois. In the sixth debate, held in Quincy on October 13, 1858, Lincoln responded to Douglas’s assertion that Lincoln saw no “distinction between races.” Printed in the Chicago Daily Press and Tribune on October 15, 1858, Lincoln replied:

“I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races—that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermingling with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which will ever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And in as much as they cannot so live, while they do remain together, there must be the position of superior. I am as much as any other man in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”

The fact is that after he was done every citizen of every state, regardless of their skin color became subject to the jurisdiction of his “new nation”. The war between the States was actually the war against the States.

At the end of the Civil War (American against American) the God Given “inherent rights” rights of the people, became privileges and the American Citizens of the States became subjects of an all-powerful “nation-state”.

In 1913, when the 17th Amendment was passed, the States lost their representation in the Senate. Congress became a unicameral legislature with two houses representing the will of the collective majority of people. Without representation in the Senate, the small States lost their voice leaving them unable to prevent the tyranny of the majority of the large states. The States thereby lost their seat at the bargaining table and our Constitutional Republic became a Democracy. (Mob Rule)

Thanks to Abraham Lincoln, the United States of America became the Divided States of America. His strategy of dividing and conquering the American People was successful.

