Abraham Lincoln Corruption: Part I & II Forgotten History...
HE WAS NOT WHAT WE WERE TAUGHT IN SCHOOL...
Every American knows about Abraham Lincoln; lawyer, politician, president, and icon of freedom. Or do they? Lincoln ascended the presidency during the darkest period in our domestic history and faced challenges no other president had before or since. In this two-part presentation, we will examine the highlights of some of his greatest mistakes and illegal actions. Hosted by Colin D. Heaton. Forgotten History is a 10th Legion Pictures Production.