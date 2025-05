https://x.com/i/status/1838614927658922429

“I Love Killing Babies…I’ve Had 45 Abortions and I’m Gonna Keep Having Them”

Luke 23:34

At the height of His agony, at the very moment when most victims of crucifixion might scream out in fury with a curse, Christ prayed for forgiveness for His tormentors: “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing”