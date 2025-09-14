“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana (1863-1952)

The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

We first begin in Wyoming, looking at the White Mountain petroglyphs. Next, we move over to South Dakota, where we find clues at Mount Rushmore. Finally, we examine the work of a scientist who reinvented the magic carpet before having a stroke.

