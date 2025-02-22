A video of a humanoid automaton coming to life has gone viral on X, and has people asking how long before this thing is weaponized. The synthetic human-like creature, named Clone Alpha, was created by a company called Clone Robotics, which seems to have directly taken inspiration from the dystopian TV show Westworld. Even its company logo is the same as the imagery in the show’s opening credits.

The company claims that the “musculoskeletal androids” are designed to help around the home with menial tasks including cleaning, washing clothes, unloading the dishwasher, and making sandwiches.

Clone's Synthetic Organ Systems:

The Protoclone is a faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 Myofibers, and 500 sensors. Clone's synthetic organ systems: ⦿ The skeletal system replicates 206 human bones with a small number of bone fusions and fully articulated joints featuring artificial ligaments and tendons. Its design enables complex joint-muscle relationships, including 20 degrees of freedom in the shoulder, 6 per spinal vertebra, and 26 across the hand, wrist, and elbow, totaling 164 degrees of freedom in the upper torso.

The skeleton is made from durable, low-cost polymers. ⦿ The muscular system animates its skeleton using Myofiber, Clone's proprietary artificial muscle technology developed in 2021. Myofibers, designed as monolithic musculotendon units, attach to anatomically accurate points on the bones. Each fiber replicates mammalian skeletal muscle, responding in under 50 milliseconds, contracting over 30% unloaded, and producing at least 1 kg of force for a muscle fiber weighing just 3 grams. ⦿ The vascular system is an advanced hydraulic power system featuring a 500-watt electric pump, as compact as a human heart, delivering 40 SLPM flow at 100 psi to power the entire muscular system.

Clone's Aquajet valve operates at 100 psi with a 2.28 SLPM flow, under 1 watt of power, in a compact 12mm design. ⦿ The nervous system enables instant neural control of valves and muscles using proprioceptive and visual feedback. It features 4 depth cameras, 70 inertial sensors for joint-level proprioception, and 320 pressure sensors for muscle force feedback. Control boards along the vertebrae use high-speed microcontrollers to communicate with the NVIDIA Jetson Thor GPU in the skull, running Cybernet, Clone's visuomotor foundation model.

The Hand of Clone has the same number of degrees of freedom and is just as fast or faster, but is: - lighter (no metal) - stronger (muscles > motors) - cheaper (by a lot) - soft/plush (comfy massages and hugs / you can squeeze the forearm like a doll)

Clone can also build a Hand in a day before manufacturing scale, and we spent 1,000x less to create an entirely new class of machine.

We started working on the brain only a few months ago and have not used the robot’s visual and proprioceptive feedback yet. The legs will be ready soon and are based on the same principles as the rest of the body.

I SAY TO ALL OF YOU OUT THERE…WITH ALL THE EVIL DEEDS THEY HAVE ALREADY DONE TO US & WILL KEEP COMING AT US:

“IMAGINE THIS IN THE HANDS OF THE CRIMINALS CALLING THEMSELVES OUR GOVERNMENT & GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD--IF THIS DOESN'T SCARE THE CRAP OUT OF EVERYBODY OUT THERE--YOU ARE NOT PAYING ATTENTION.” “HOW LONG BEFORE THIS THING IS WEAPONIZED & USED AGAINST US AMERICA?” NO, THIS IS NOT COOL & WE NEED TO WTFU ALREADY. THEIR INTENTIONS ARE SO LOUD AND CLEAR. I SEE OR HEAR NOTHING ELSE BUT WHAT THEY HAVE PLANNED FOR US. NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL. HUMANS ARE TO BE DESTROYED ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.”