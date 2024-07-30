Wake Up America. We UNITE as ONE People...ONE Force and it ALL Stops!

Americans uniting is what they FEAR the Most. Just like them...We Won't Even have to fire one Shot! Well...Maybe ONE!

It’s past Time We Put The Full Armor of God On. When He is Leading Us, Who Cares About Those who Come Against Us. Remember…In the end….He WINS!

https://rumble.com/v4icir9-a-samurai-speaks.html