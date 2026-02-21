A RECKONNING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FOR GAZA...A RECKONNING NEEDS TO HAPPEN FOR AMERICA & THE WORLD...
NOW!!!
How Israeli Intelligence Violated an Entire Generation of Young Women
The grand thinking and diabolical brilliance at play here will blow your mind - but this needs to be understood and processed to make sure it never happens again.
Epstein was not simply a criminal operating in the shadows. His connections spanned presidents, intelligence agencies, billionaires, royalty, and the highest corridors of academia and global finance. Wright contends these relationships were not incidental. They expose a ruling class sustained not by merit or transparency, but by leverage, compromise, and mutual protection. The question is not merely what Epstein did, but why so many powerful figures were intertwined with him, and why accountability has proven so elusive.
The scandal is a window into the collapse of liberal democracy itself: a system no longer governed by moral principle but managed by elite networks insulated from public scrutiny. Media complicity, institutional silence, and the normalization of evil are not bugs, they are features of a structure built to protect itself.
Ultimately, the political crisis cannot be separated from the spiritual one. When a civilization rejects Christ as its foundation, it becomes vulnerable to the very corruption it claims to condemn. The Epstein files are not an aberration. They are the logical end of a world that has abandoned truth.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/epstein-files-revealed-you-are-being-controlled-frankly-ep-23/
Nowt shall happen as people do not work as one. Vast majority are I'ME ALRIGHT JACK AND DO NOT GIVE STUFF ABOUT OTHERS! History shows that and history repeating it's self!