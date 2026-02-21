Epstein was not simply a criminal operating in the shadows. His connections spanned presidents, intelligence agencies, billionaires, royalty, and the highest corridors of academia and global finance. Wright contends these relationships were not incidental. They expose a ruling class sustained not by merit or transparency, but by leverage, compromise, and mutual protection. The question is not merely what Epstein did, but why so many powerful figures were intertwined with him, and why accountability has proven so elusive.

The scandal is a window into the collapse of liberal democracy itself: a system no longer governed by moral principle but managed by elite networks insulated from public scrutiny. Media complicity, institutional silence, and the normalization of evil are not bugs, they are features of a structure built to protect itself.