A PSYCHOPATH PEDOPHILE CHILD RAPIST IS USHERING AMERICA IN OBLIVION...WHY IS THIS BEING ALLOWED TO HAPPEN?
Iran just punched through one of the most fortified U.S. air bases in the Middle East. Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was hit again — for the third time in under a month — with American personnel wounded, major aircraft reportedly damaged on the ground, and serious new questions about how a base this important keeps getting breached while Washington still talks like the war is under control.