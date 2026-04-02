William F. Spivey's History Channel

The Dumbest Person in the Room

It isn’t often that I show empathy for Donald Trump. Everything that happens to him, he’s brought upon himself. But think for a minute about how hard it is to be him. You hear all the time about the smartest person in the room, and sometimes even they have it rough. That person is the one people look to for an answer when they don’t always have one. They have to seem smart all the time, even when they might want to be silly. When you’re the dumbest man in the room, it must be infinitely harder to try to hide your stupidity and keep going, even when you know everyone around you thinks you’re incompetent…