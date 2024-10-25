Leonard Harview (Harvieux)

Sent to Gregory Mannarino 8:36 AM (18 minutes ago)

Folks, The Federal Reserve is run in a manner that was initiated by the Definitive Treaty of Peace of 1783, aka: The Paris Peace Treaty. This treaty is part of the supreme law of the land. Yes, this treaty and it's ability to control the finances of our purported nation is right there in our face yet, hidden in plain sight via the word "ARCH TREASURER".

I suggest reading the treaty followed by looking up the definition of "ARCH TREASURER" in Roman Civil Law. Now that I'm on a roll. I ask you to also notice another very important wording in this very same treaty which is "PRINCE ELECTOR".

I also ask you to look this up as well in Roman Civil Law, because like the Arch Treasurer designation, Prince Elector is also the ‘supreme law of the land’.

Both of these designations are the main reason we are in the dire situation that has been progressively accelerated to where the end game Greg speaks about may not be that far off and yes, this designation via the treaty has been planned since way back in 1783 and even before.

Simple overview in layman's terms:

"ARCH TREASURER" = Our purported nation is not in control of its very own finances and we do not have a true, nationally run and controlled Treasury Department.

"PRINCE ELECTOR" = Our purported nation is 100% "not" in control of its elections, period!

Who's in control? Well, if you read the treaty, how about the Crown which turned all over to the Holy See?

There you have it, folks! Now, I not only dare you to make this poop up. I also dare you to challenge what I have taught you here today and my bet is, I will hear nothing but even crickets chirping and this lack of knowledge by our people, my friends, will be the reason we will be buried alive!

**********WHAT IS THE ANSWER AMERICA????? YOU ALREADY KNOW*********

We Need to UNITE and Hold All Sheriffs Accountable as ‘Enforcement’ and We the People need to yank every Politician out of OUR Political Houses Temporarily Replacing them with Honorable Americans who will Tow The Line. That is The ONLY Way Out and Deep Down You Know This. We do not have Much Time. The Federal Reserve Must be SHUT DOWN FIRST & FOREMOST. America—-There are STILL more of us than there are of them!!!

********************42 U.S. Code § 1986 - Action for neglect to prevent ************************

Every person who, having knowledge that any of the wrongs conspired to be done, and mentioned in section 1985 of this title, are about to be committed, and having power to prevent or aid in preventing the commission of the same, neglects or refuses so to do, if such wrongful act be committed, shall be liable to the party injured, or his legal representatives, for all damages caused by such wrongful act, which such person by reasonable diligence could have prevented; and such damages may be recovered in an action on the case; and any number of persons guilty of such wrongful neglect or refusal may be joined as defendants in the action; and if the death of any party be caused by any such wrongful act and neglect, the legal representatives of the deceased shall have such action therefor, and may recover not exceeding $5,000 damages therein, for the benefit of the widow of the deceased, if there be one, and if there be no widow, then for the benefit of the next of kin of the deceased. But no action under the provisions of this section shall be sustained which is not commenced within one year after the cause of action has accrued.

Translation: *************If you Don’t Correct—You’re Part of The Problem’*************

*****We Never Give Up America—-We Never Surrender—Wake Up & Stand Up******