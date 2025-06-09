The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali

Marines Unleashed In LA! Trump’s Authoritarian Crackdown Intensifies.

The number one domestic terror threat in America remains white supremacists and right-wing extremists who continue attacking our law enforcement and engaging in active, violent plots against our national security. Oddly, there hasn’t been a single word uttered about this very real, dire, active threat to Americans by the current leadership in the Trump …