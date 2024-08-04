According to Vattel in his treatise ie; "The Law of Nations," the prerequisite needed to qualify someone as a Natural Born Citizen, is that a person or persons must have a mother and a father who were citizens of the country where the child was born.

Sir William Blackstone (July 10, 1723 - February 14, 1780) A “highly respected” English jurist, whose Commentaries on the Laws of England, 4 vol. (1765–69), is the best-known description of the doctrines of English law. Blackstone took the position that only the citizenship of the father should be used to determine the citizenship of the child and that the location of the child’s birth was irrelevant. Citizenship is obtained in one of two ways. One is Natural and the other is Unnatural. A natural-born citizen inherits his/her citizenship from their father. An unnaturally-born citizen is granted his/her citizenship as the result of legislation,

Today in the United States, neither of these definitions appears to apply. Anyone born in the territorial jurisdiction of the United States is considered a natural-born citizen. When, as the result of legislation citizenship is granted rather than through ancestry, the person or persons do not lawfully qualify as natural born.

The requirement to be a natural-born citizen arose from the Founding Fathers’ mindset of not wanting the Office of the Presidency to be potentially compromised, by “foreign agents” having pledged their loyalty to their father country.

Today the courts consider anyone born in the United States to be a natural-born citizen. This dangerous diatribe opens up a can of worms so to speak, which permits the sons and daughters (who were born here) of Islamic Terrorists for example, the ability to run for the Office of the President of the United States.

—Keith Broaders (Author)