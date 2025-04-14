They told you it was about safety.

They told you it was about inclusion.

They told you it was about health, equality, science, and the greater good.

They lied.

The crises of recent years—lockdowns, censorship, gender ideology, and mandates—were not accidental; they were deliberate steps in a global campaign for control.

Under the guise of safety and inclusion, governments have criminalised conscience, attacked Christianity, and pushed a new state religion that demands total submission.

Globalism was never about prosperity—it was about power, and now that system is collapsing under its own corruption.

Our children are being indoctrinated, our freedoms stripped, and our faith mocked—all enforced by laws that punish truth and reward obedience.

This is not politics—it’s a spiritual war, and every person must now choose: Christ or chaos, freedom or servitude, truth or tyranny.

https://rumble.com/v6ru2g1-there-are-no-more-countries-they-live.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WOLFGANGPRODUCTS

ABOVE: Inmates at CECOT supermax prison in El Salvador, where all inmates are imprisoned for life—without hope of release. CBS News found that most American residents sent there have literally never had any domestic or foreign criminal record.

The White House meeting on Monday between Trump and Bukele isn’t quite a Hitler-Stalin summit, but in the context of this century’s politics and America’s descent into fascism, it approaches it.

