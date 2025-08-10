“A Nation can survive its FOOLS …but it cannot survive TREASON from within" -- Cicero
Abbey Rose
Trump Conspired With Model Agency Bosses in Sex Trafficking Ring That Targeted Teens
Based on an investigation by Lucy Osborne of The Guardian and the BBC documentary Scouting For Girls: Fashion’s Darkest Secret.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Read more
17 days ago · 5330 likes · 474 comments · Abbey Rose
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
The Life and Sudden Death of Ivana Trump
Long before political rallies and plastering gold leaf all over the Oval Office, Donald Trump was married to Ivana Zelníčková, a Czechoslovakian immigrant born to a working-class family. Her mother worked as a telephone operator, and her father as an electrical engineer who encouraged his daughter to learn to ski, giving her the opportunity to travel be…
Read more
2 days ago · 1894 likes · 276 comments · Ellie Leonard
The Panicked, Unpaid Writer
Subpoena Les Wexner
The list of people who know something about the Jeffrey Epstein saga are getting older and moving on with their lives, all while the Department of Justice sits on their thumbs and pops Xanax in the bathroom, hoping this will all go away. The Panicked, Unpaid Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider bec…
Read more
4 days ago · 300 likes · 53 comments · Ellie Leonard