“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself”— Marcus Tullius Cicero

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Do not get caught in the ‘CONTROLLED OPPOSITION’ TRAP… Don’t listen to the people who are caught in it. This is what the trap is.

You see possible daylight ahead for this country, this world, for the People. You describe it. You lay out how to get to victory. Yes, it looks like a long shot. And it’ll take effort and time because everything good does. History shows that.

Then somebody comes along and says no, that won’t work. Why? Because the men and women who would lead that battle to victory are already trying to lead it—they’re just controlled opposition and they don’t really have good intentions. They were put there to make it seem like we have a chance, but they’re controlled by evil ones…

You know the drill. You’ve seen and heard it a thousand times. Here’s the big clue: No matter who you point to as potential leaders, no matter what plan for victory you propose, the naysayers WILL ALWAYS SAY IT’S CONTROLLED OPPOSITION.

You could go outside and look around and the see a spring day laid out in front of you in all its glory and that type of person will deny it and claim it’s just an illusion put there to distract us and keep us from the “real truth.”

For that naysayer, EVERYTHING is controlled opposition and there is no exit and no way out.

Here’s the thing. There are of course instances and situations where controlled opposition exists. That’s why it’s tempting to go along with the idea when somebody brings it up. But the difference is, that these controlled-opposition people will never stop bringing it up. No matter what. They’ll always see ghosts around corners.

—Jon Rappoport

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Definition of ‘Opposition’—Opposition can manifest in various forms, including disagreement, resistance, or being in contrast to something else, as seen in political debates, sports rivalries, or even everyday disagreements. ‘Political Opposition’ also manifests through social media communication. As social media has become a larger part of society and culture around the world, so too has online political opposition. Online communication as a whole has also heightened the spread of clearer political opposition. Various factors like censorship, selective censoring, polarization, and echo chambers have changed the way that political opposition presents itself.

Definition of ‘Controlled Opposition’—Politically Speaking, is controlled opposition is the use of black propaganda and saboteurs who claim to oppose a particular faction but are in fact working for the faction. Controlled opposition can also mean a party or group that stands as a placeholder for the opposition, but who are ultimately completely ineffective and therefore everything is "controlled" by the ruling parties, without necessarily a direct conspiracy taking place.

—Black Propaganda—Is a form of propaganda intended to create the impression that it was created by those it is supposed to discredit. It is typically used to vilify or embarrass the enemy through misrepresentation.

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion (1905), an anti semitic forgery that positions itself as a pamphlet from a fictitious international Jewish conspiracy, is an example of black propaganda.

—Sabotage—A deliberate action aimed at weakening a polity, government, effort, or organization through subversion, obstruction, demoralization, destabilization, division, disruption, or destruction.

—Saboteur—One who engages in sabotage is a saboteur. A diversionist, chaos-creating wrecker. Saboteurs typically try to conceal their identities because of the consequences of their actions, and to avoid invoking legal and organizational requirements for addressing sabotage. Saboteurs are people who deliberately damage or destroy things. Their patterns are often rooted in fear, anger, regret, shame, guilt, obligation, and negative self-talk. Saboteurs will constantly badger you over your mistakes and shortcomings and claim that these negative actions they display towards you are good for you, and will help you to improve and achieve your goals.

—Political Sabotage—The acts of one political camp to disrupt, harass or damage the reputation of a political opponent, usually during an electoral campaign. Political sabotage can take various forms, including:

Smear campaigns: Spreading false or misleading information to damage an opponent's reputation.

Interference with operations: Disrupting events, meetings, or campaigns.

Leakage of confidential information: Revealing sensitive details to cause embarrassment or damage.

Exploiting vulnerabilities: Targeting weaknesses in an opponent's strategy or messaging.

Purpose:

The goal of political sabotage is to weaken an opponent's position, damage their credibility, or gain an advantage in a political struggle.

Examples:

During the Watergate scandal, actions by the Nixon administration to undermine the Democratic party were considered political sabotage.

In modern politics, online harassment and the spread of misinformation can be seen as forms of political sabotage.

—Political Saboteur—Someone who deliberately and secretly undermines or damages the reputation, plans, or activities of a political opponent or organization, often through tactics like smear campaigns or interfering with their operations. A saboteur, in a political context, is an individual who engages in actions to disrupt, hinder, or damage the work, reputation, or effectiveness of a political rival or opposing group.

Example:

A Political Saboteur is a person who ill intentionally joins a Patriot Group fighting against government tyranny, and becomes a member of that Patriot group with the sole intention of creating chaos and disruption among the other Patriot members of that group, ultimately causing its dismantling by creating ‘inhouse fighting’ among the members of that group. Politically, a Saboteur is otherwise known as a government plant or troll.

SOURCES:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opposition_(politics)#:~:text=Controlled%20opposition%20c https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_propaganda https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opposition_(politics)#Political_opposition_through_social_media_communication