WATCH - A Message to Citizens of the World——- The Time is Now

This message addresses the ongoing struggle between the forces of light and darkness on Earth, focusing on the urgency of the "dark forces" pushing their agenda of control over humanity. The speaker describes how these forces are employing all their resources—military, political, economic, and informational—to impose their will, but their actions have increasingly turned absurd, even to the point of absurdity and clownery, which is ultimately backfiring on them.

The speaker notes that awareness among the general public, particularly in Europe, is growing. People are beginning to see the disconnect between their governments' actions and the needs of their own nations, and this disillusionment is spreading. As more people wake up to the truth of the situation, the critical mass of individuals ready to understand the deeper truths of the world is forming, making the eventual disclosure of hidden information less shocking than it would have been in the past.

The message emphasizes that those who are prepared with knowledge and insight must now step forward to help others, sharing what they know about the transition to higher consciousness (Ascension) and guiding others through the fears and confusion that may arise. FOLLOW FOR MORE. SOURCE: YouTube.

Speakers: Jordan Maxwell