Article I, Section 8, Clause 1:

Congress has the authority to lay and collect taxes to provide for our common defense and promote the general welfare of the nation as a whole.

The power delegated to tax and spend is a limited power to tax and spend.

Spending money for any other purpose is unconstitutional.

Congress can only spend money on things that are necessary and proper. Most of the trillions of dollars the government spends are neither necessary nor proper.

Borrowing trillions of dollars to pay for unconstitutional programs and projects benefits the lenders and turns us into perpetual debt slaves.

Borrowing money is unnecessary as Congress has the authority to issue all of the money we need.