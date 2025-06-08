**********************The Sunday afternoon podcast with Greg Reese************************
Human Augmentation tethering people to the cloud using their molecular DNA
24-7 surveillance trace, track & targeting people & farm animals
REAL ID to be correlated with our molecular MAC addresses (DNA editing)
Weather Warfare for inducing extreme events to displace people
mudslides, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards, ice storms, heat waves
Net-Centric Warfare, Electronic Corridors, Strategic Hamlets
Drones, airplanes, helicopters, and jets are deployed everywhere 24 / 7
Constellations of CubeSats above us
Highways, roads, rail, and ocean vessels are all under 24-7 surveillance
OpenSystems Architecture of MESH: MEMS & MIMOS, MOSA & SOSA WSN
CBDC, cryptocurrency of “Programmable Money TOKENS”.
Disability of Human Tenets of Thinks and manifests widespread senile dementia
Acute Care Hospitals, Assisted Living Residences, SMART CITIES, doctor offices
United Nations Agenda 2030 is a Post-Humanity Program.
The Internet of Everything (IoE), wireless humans, dogs, cows & mobile devices.
True just listening to Dane Wiggington nd as a a farmer I know what’s going on in the skies…. Like he said we re at the Thelma and Louise stage. Over the fanion already, sadly