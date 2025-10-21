The Coffman Chronicle

The Algorithm Is Watching

Imagine this: you post a meme, a protest photo, or share a video critical of U.S. foreign policy. You’re a nurse on a visa. A graduate student. A professor. Months later, you apply to renew your visa, or you land back in the U.S. after visiting family abroad, and you’re stopped. Your phone is taken. You’re questioned. You’re told you can’t come back…