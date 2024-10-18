RICHARD GRAHAM

God bless targeted justice for setting me free. If it wasn’t for you Ana Toledo and Len Ber MD and the first video and “the head of the snake” I wouldn’t have had the hope to go on. This is going to be in the history books and free so many who do t even know why their life is so hard or why they lost a loved one. God’s hand is on this revolution. Because once the full scope of things comes to light, a revolution is what it will be.

I know “they” gave me this job here and I know it’s probably going to hurt me. But maybe they finally had pity on me. I’ve heard them say with directional microphones or V2K and they said they want it to stop. some on the inside want it to end. Some have helped me. Once fixing my car. It’s so controlling and narcissistic. It’s like, I know they worship the devil at the top.

But they want to force a “fake church” on me. Every church in the last year has been full on the spirit of deceit, lust, greed, and hate. All knowing me and keeping what they’ve been told secret. I belong around wholesome good good-hearted people. I can’t find any in this targeting program (Prizim/R.O.P.E etc.)

I love you guys for believing in us

The video our Friend Thomas Deegan got targeted and imprisoned for

hudok.info