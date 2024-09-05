Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterA Catholic Priest Asks: Is "Fear Of The Jews" Ruling The World?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA Catholic Priest Asks: Is "Fear Of The Jews" Ruling The World?#ZIONISM #GAZA #PALESTINEAlicia Lutz-RolowSep 05, 2024Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterA Catholic Priest Asks: Is "Fear Of The Jews" Ruling The World?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/mCCjjg0ZUeIH/?list=notifications&randomize=falseShare this postAlicia’s NewsletterA Catholic Priest Asks: Is "Fear Of The Jews" Ruling The World?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
That's because Catholicism is another satanic cult. They just brainwash people better. I should know. I'm still deprogramming from that crap! That still doesn't make the Zionist Jews who want us ALL dead any better. Religion destroys people. Jesus Christ is not a religion. You don't need a church to worship Him. He is in you spiritually, if you believe in Him. I look at ALL Religions as a political ideology. If you think about it, they are one and the same. They are there to CONTROL the mass of the People in the direction they want them to go. Once you realize that, it becomes clear that all you need is to live the same kind of life as much as you can and stay in the Light of Jesus Christ, who King of Kings.It's NOT the People of any race that is the problem. Its Religion!
I fear the Catholics more than any JEW!!!...talk about a bunch of hypercrites!! The Jews love God far more than anyone, they have everything in the acient original language of God s word, Hebrew. They referred to our Savior by HIS REAL NAME : YAHUSHA!!.. Did you know in Hebrew, the word Jesus means Hey Horse? Yep. Now you can call me Bob all day and I wont answer you! People have to get a grip. God bless the Jews, I lived on Long Island and had a very nice business, thanks to my dear friends at the Synagoge , they are solid people who are all about loving God and family, and as far as friendship goes, the best friends ever, Solid and so loving. The Catholics? All that worship of saints and images of our savior ? They are so far off the beaten trail to heaven its not funny. The way the confess to only the preist. Did you our Jesuit Pope throw a big party for the LGBQ + SOCIETY?? REALLY!!! Of corse they d be fore pedifilia , thats all those preists are!! Filthy pigs. Be real, or go home.