It was one of those rare times when Canadians, not Americans, held the “balance of power” in a 9/11 discussion.

But that was the case in this final presentation from AE911Truth’s 24th Hour conference. This panel featured three citizens of the great white north: Barrie Zwicker, Anthony Hall, and Craig McKee. The lone American (in addition to host Andy Steele) was former AE911Truth COO Kelly David.

Zwicker, the author of Towers of Deception: The Media Cover-Up of 9/11, noted that while many mass state deceptions do come to light, it often takes a very long time for the truth to become generally accepted and for “justice to be served” (if it ever is).

He pointed to Pearl Harbor as an example of a deception that is still not widely understood. While the attack did indeed come from the Japanese, he explained, the United States government of Franklin Roosevelt not only knew the attack was coming but wanted it to justify the U.S. entering the war.

Professor Anthony Hall expressed his frustration with people who must be coaxed to even consider that they might not have the whole truth about 9/11.

“How far can you go in denying reality, in creating an illusional reality that cuts against the evidence of what happened and leaves people in the lurch, so they don’t really know how the world is constructed.”

McKee pointed out that while we are immersed in propaganda every day, it is encouraging that commentators like Jimmy Dore, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Russell Brand are now willing to openly question the 9/11 official story.

And David, who is involved with the Palestine Charity Team, drew a direct correlation between some of the propaganda used to silence 9/11 truthers and that used to silence support for the Palestinians.

Despite 23 Years of Lies, There Are Still Reasons To Be Optimistic

Watch this fascinating panel discussion below:

WATCH HERE :

