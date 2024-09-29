9/11 Propaganda: Fighting Illusions And The Denial Of Reality
THE USHERING IN OF THE 'PATRIOT ACT' - GEORGE W BUSH ADMINISTRATION
https://www.ae911truth.org/news/1023-911-propaganda-fighting-illusions-and-the-denial-of-reality
It was one of those rare times when Canadians, not Americans, held the “balance of power” in a 9/11 discussion.
But that was the case in this final presentation from AE911Truth’s 24th Hour conference. This panel featured three citizens of the great white north: Barrie Zwicker, Anthony Hall, and Craig McKee. The lone American (in addition to host Andy Steele) was former AE911Truth COO Kelly David.
Zwicker, the author of Towers of Deception: The Media Cover-Up of 9/11, noted that while many mass state deceptions do come to light, it often takes a very long time for the truth to become generally accepted and for “justice to be served” (if it ever is).
He pointed to Pearl Harbor as an example of a deception that is still not widely understood. While the attack did indeed come from the Japanese, he explained, the United States government of Franklin Roosevelt not only knew the attack was coming but wanted it to justify the U.S. entering the war.
Professor Anthony Hall expressed his frustration with people who must be coaxed to even consider that they might not have the whole truth about 9/11.
“How far can you go in denying reality, in creating an illusional reality that cuts against the evidence of what happened and leaves people in the lurch, so they don’t really know how the world is constructed.”
McKee pointed out that while we are immersed in propaganda every day, it is encouraging that commentators like Jimmy Dore, Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Russell Brand are now willing to openly question the 9/11 official story.
And David, who is involved with the Palestine Charity Team, drew a direct correlation between some of the propaganda used to silence 9/11 truthers and that used to silence support for the Palestinians.
Despite 23 Years of Lies, There Are Still Reasons To Be Optimistic
It was one of those rare times when Canadians, not Americans, held the “balance of power” in a 9/11 discussion.
Watch this fascinating panel discussion below:
WATCH HERE :
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 WAS AN INSIDE JOB —- COMPLIMENTS OF THE BUSH ******************************ADMINISTRATION & ISRAEL*************************
President George W Bush—Presidential Cabinet
George Walker Bush— President
Richard B. Cheney— The Vice President
Donald Rumsfeld —Secretary of Defense
Joshua B. Bolten —Chief of Staff
Jim Nussle— Office of Management and Budget
John Walters— Office of National Drug Control Policy
Stephen Johnson— Environmental Protection Agency
Susan Schwab— United States Ambassador
Ed Schafer— Secretary Department of Agriculture
Dirk Kempthorne— Secretary Department of the Interior
Carlos Gutierrez —Secretary Department of Commerce
Michael Mukasey —Attorney General Department of Justice
Elaine Chao -- Secretary Department of Labor
Robert M. Gates -- Secretary Department of Defense
Condoleezza Rice-- Secretary Department of State
Mary E. Peters Secretary --- Department of Transportation
Margaret Spellings—- Department of Education Department of Education
Samuel W. Bodman—- Secretary Department of Energy
Henry M. Paulson Jr.—- Secretary Department of the Treasury
Michael O. Leavitt —- Department of Health & Human Services
Dr. James Peake —-Secretary Department of Veterans Affairs
Michael Chertoff—- Secretary Department of Homeland Security
Steve Preston—- Department of Housing & Urban Development
9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline
"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline