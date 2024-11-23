Who Is Elon Musk? David Icke Reveals The Beast System…

https://rumble.com/v5rv2mn-who-is-elon-musk-david-icke-reveals-the-beast-system...html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Ninoscorner

TheWarAgainstYou—Canada Approved Musk's Mural Link Brain Chip Trial on Humans—Canada Approved Musk's Neural Link Brain Chip Trial on Humans

Press For Truth—

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface (BCI) startup, has received approval from Health Canada to begin recruitment for its first clinical trial in the country.



Meanwhile Henry Kissinger has come back from the grave to issue a dire warning in a new book titled “Genesis” which states that “Humanity must begin preparations to no longer be in charge of Earth because of artificial intelligence”…and that “designers and engineers should try to make the machines more human, rather than make humans more like machines.”



In this video, Dan Dicks of Press For Truth warns that this technology is already working to enslave humanity and we must continue to do everything we can to expose it for what it really is!

Sources:

https://www.newsweek.com/elon-musks-neuralink-green-lit-first-brain-chip-trial-outside-