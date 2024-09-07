Polish Citizen in Ukraine

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAkmOaFZyvh4/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Comment: I am so very sorry. America's de facto corporation is in Default and Dishonor Standing.

"We the People" do NOT condone or stand behind all these murderous perpetual war crimes, and conflicts they are engaged in.

As Americans, we are facing the biggest fight of our lives, protecting our "inherent" God Given Freedoms, against our own tyrannical government. We have to make an attempt to take our country back and out of the hands of these political criminals, who have sold out our nation and our people for 30 Lousy pieces of Judas Silver, and restore the power back into the hands of the People where it belongs.

I have been and will continue to pray for all of us; that somehow, with the Grace of God, we will be successful in the battle we ourselves are facing, against those who were elected to Lead us and have instead failed us miserably and with much dishonor.

My heart goes out to all those innocent people dying in the Ukraine as well as the Middle East. May God Keep His Holy Arms around everyone.