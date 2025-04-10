7 Common Mind Control Spells That End in Very Painful Self Sabotage Cycles - check this list, to make sure you're not participating in our society's most common mind control spells, which always end in never ending downward spirals of self-sabotage.

What Is A Boomerang Psy-Op and How Does It Work? - in this brand-new article, I actually have a real life video recording of a boomerang psy-op in action, so you can more easily understand that you're actually living through a real life boomerang psy-op right now. Click here to read and watch.

Why Was COVID A Military Operation and Why Is No One Legally Responsible For The Deaths and Injuries Caused by the Fake COVID Vaccine? - everything "COVID" was run by the military arms of each government, not the health officials. What else does the public not know? Click here.

