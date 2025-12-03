STORY #1 - The TSA just quietly announced the next phase of REAL ID, complete with a new penalty that appears crafted to force Americans into compliance.

Starting February 1, anyone who reaches airport security without a REAL ID or passport will be hit with a $45 fee.

Officials say the fee will “modernize” security, but it effectively pressures travelers into biometric identity checks simply to visit their families. Analysts warn this is part of a sweeping digital ID rollout now advancing across the U.S., Europe, and Big Tech. A federal blueprint even admits digital ID will be required for domestic travel.

Legal precedent, including CHD’s smart-city victory, shows this agenda can still be challenged, but the window to act is closing fast.

In a document published in the October Bulletin of the World Health Organization and funded by the Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO) is proposing a globally interoperable digital-identity infrastructure that permanently tracks every individual’s vaccination status from birth.