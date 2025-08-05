The Key to Understanding Everything That's Happening Can Be Found in Many Symbols, Including the Famous Freemasonic 33 - it took me about 25 years of learning about ancient mystery (magic) traditions, before I was able to put my finger on it. Click here to read my interpretation of the 33 symbol.

We All Learn and Grow In Relationships But Can That Growth Be Easier and More Successful? - in this two part series, I review what marriage counselors will never tell their couples. Sure, it's easy today to get divorced and throw the towel in, but what if key information and secret knowledge is being purposely kept from the public, regarding a very dark system that profits when the public lives in perpetual misery, addiction and despair. If you want to join me LIVE, for this small fee event this Saturday, please click here.

Relationships and Narcissism- it's a good idea to understand narcissism in its truest form, as that word today is thrown around very liberally, to describe a wide range of different personalities. Richard Grannon also has lots to say about psychology in general and the current state of our society. Very enlightening. Click here.

A New Format - 15 Minute Mini Podcast - The Human Honey Farm - Will the Cabal Attack Again in the Fall? - get lots of information that will help you make sense of the world in this new short format podcast. Click here.