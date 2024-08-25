23 Solid Reasons to Suspect Trump’s "Assassination Attempt" was Faked and WHY the Organized Crime “Government” Would Stage a Fake Assassination on their Puppet: (Reasons 11-23)
Etienne de la Boetie2
Continued…
The presence of Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times photographer Doug Mills and his completely improbable photo of a bullet photographed in mid-air – The New York Times is behind some of the biggest cover-ups and staged news in the world. They were famously behind the manufactured “news” that the Iraqi government was importing aluminum tubes to be used in nuclear centrifuges that were used as a justification for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The group Architects and Engineers for 9-11 Truth, which has organized over 3000+ high-rise architects, structural engineers, demolition engineers, and other engineering professionals that show the impossibility of that official story, has famously erected multiple billboards across the street from the New York Times calling out the paper for ignoring the evidence of controlled demolition of the twin towers and building 7. The presence of a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times photographer at an insignificant Trump rally in nowhere, Pennsylvania, with no major announcements, is improbable. Doug Mills was also the photographer who was present on 9-11 to capture George Bush being told about the planes hitting the towers. What are the odds of that? The fact that he allegedly captured one of the bullets in mid-air is astronomically improbable, BUT possible if that was his assigned task and there was another shooter positioned to shoot right behind Trump while Doug was shooting burst mode with his shutter speed set at 1/8000. This would also explain the reports of multiple guns used (Point #10).
The fact the Secret Service paused to allow Trump to pump his fist for the cameras in the middle of an alleged assassination attempt – Similar to the “Dog that Didn’t Bark” on 9-11 when the Secret Service failed to follow protocol and whisk President George Bush to safety, the fact that the Secret Service agents stopped to allow Trump to engage in a little “political theatre” in the middle of an alleged assassination attempt is another fact pointing to this being a staged event.
The apparent prepositioned American flags for the scripted post-shooting photo opportunity- I break down in my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! how the inter-generational organized crime system behind “government” secretly indoctrinates the population with a pseudo-religion called Statism. The flag is the artificially indoctrinated holy symbol of the faith. The fact that Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers from known propaganda publications were ready to capture a staged picture suggests scripting and foreknowledge.
The completely improbable coincidence that the shooter appeared in an ad for BlackRock Capital – BlackRock Capital is one of the small handful of private equity managers that appears to be consolidating the ownership of companies stolen with fractional reserve dollars created out of thin air by the banks at the top of the organized crime pyramid. What are the odds that alleged assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, appeared in one of their commercials?
This rally was the first time that the Secret Service had sent a counter-sniper team to a Trump rally. It's another improbable coincidence that the Secret Service picked a relatively tiny Trump rally in Nowhere, Pennsylvania, to deploy a counter-sniper team for the first time. It makes complete sense if the whole thing was a staged event.
The Secret Service had its own command post and communications isolated from local law enforcement – Again, it makes no sense if you are trying to keep Trump safe, but it makes perfect sense if this was a staged event. Source.
17. The Secret Service is Corrupt and Willing to Go Along with Something Like This – Watch the video above to see the Secret Service pull President John F. Kennedy’s main two protective agents off his limo right before he was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. Most people have formed their opinions of the Secret Service from watching Hollywood movies, but the truth is that they are simply gunmen and bodyguards for organized crime. Most agents and officers have been tricked and indoctrinated by the same mandatory “government” schools and monopoly media propaganda, BUT I have met and interacted with DOZENS of Secret Service agents and KNOW many understand they are working for organized crime. I am going to tell that story in my next article so subscribe to be notified.
The fact that the Secret Service Had a Watch Location on the Roof Overlooking The Shooter Position Could Have Served as a Sniper Nest for a 2nd Shooter - In these two videos posted by Congressman Eli Crane, you can see the Secret Service had a watch location overlooking the roof where the shooter was alleged to have run across the roof and fired the shot.
The Fact That the Secret Service Deleted the Recordings of Their Radio Traffic From the Day of the “Assassination Attempt” – Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe admitted in Congressional testimony that they deleted their radio traffic after the event. The local police kept their recordings, but the uber-professional Secret Service didn’t think they should keep theirs. Riiigghhhtt..
Secret Service Leaves Clear Line-Of-Sight and Local Sheriff Michael Slupe was specifically instructed to “not send extra manpower and SWAT teams to the rally site” - The Gateway Pundit is reporting that Lori Levy, a vendor that has attended almost every Donald Trump rally selling MAGA merch, reports this was the first rally that the Secret Service left “clear lines of sight: “I knew something was wrong the day before when I came to set up in Butler, Pennsylvania.
They weren’t blocking the line of sight like they have in every other location. Typically they would put cranes, or heavy machinery, in the way to block a clear line-of-sight to Trump as a security protocol. I kept thinking that his security detail was going to bring it in later, but they never did.”
The Secret Service Told Butler Country Sheriff to “Stand Down” According to Reports - The Gateway Pundit also reported that “A source close with law enforcement in the area told the Gateway Pundit today that local Sheriff Michael Slupe was instructed to ‘stand down’ and not send extra manpower and SWAT teams to the rally site in advance of the President’s appearance in Butler… This was allegedly done over the objections of Sheriff Slupe.”
Trump’s “Wound” Doesn’t Require Stitches and The Doctor That Has Been Attending Trump with the Official Report on What Happened to His Ear is a Disgraced Political Operative and Holdover from the Obama Administration - Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Trump's former White House physician, has provided what is, essentially, the official medical report on the former president's injury, a memo released by the Trump campaign that detailed:
"The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear," Jackson wrote.
"There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear," he said.
"Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required."
Why should we be skeptical of Dr. Jackson’s report? 1. Ronny Jackson is a politician (professional liar) 2. Affiliated with organized crime Donald Trump and 3. He is a holdover from the Obama administration, where the DoD’s Inspector General found he made sexual comments to female subordinates, drank alcohol on the job, and took Ambien while working as Obama’s White House physician. He sure smells compromised to me…
When Trump Finally Appears in Public Without His Propaganda Clown Bandage… His Ear is Fine—Here is the first picture of Trump taken without his exaggerated propaganda bandage. His ear is fine. I thought Trump’s controllers would have put him under anesthetic and taken a chunk out of his ear for believability, but evidently, they are so confident in the mind control of the Statism and monopolized media that they didn’t even bother.
I could have gone on.. I could have stacked up even more facts, but those poor souls religiously attached to the idea of having a “government” and a leader, no story is too astronomically impossible to believe…
The world is divided between those who understand how the media (and search engines/social media/video sharing sites, etc.) have been monopolized and weaponized against the population… and the people who are being chumped and propagandized by inter-generational organized crime that is tax farming them under mental slavery.