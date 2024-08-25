The apparent prepositioned American flags for the scripted post-shooting photo opportunity - I break down in my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! how the inter-generational organized crime system behind “government” secretly indoctrinates the population with a pseudo-religion called Statism . The flag is the artificially indoctrinated holy symbol of the faith. The fact that Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers from known propaganda publications were ready to capture a staged picture suggests scripting and foreknowledge.

This rally was the first time that the Secret Service had sent a counter-sniper team to a Trump rally. It's another improbable coincidence that the Secret Service picked a relatively tiny Trump rally in Nowhere, Pennsylvania, to deploy a counter-sniper team for the first time . It makes complete sense if the whole thing was a staged event.

The Secret Service had its own command post and communications isolated from local law enforcement – Again, it makes no sense if you are trying to keep Trump safe, but it makes perfect sense if this was a staged event. Source.

17. The Secret Service is Corrupt and Willing to Go Along with Something Like This – Watch the video above to see the Secret Service pull President John F. Kennedy's main two protective agents off his limo right before he was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. Most people have formed their opinions of the Secret Service from watching Hollywood movies, but the truth is that they are simply gunmen and bodyguards for organized crime. Most agents and officers have been tricked and indoctrinated by the same mandatory "government" schools and monopoly media propaganda, BUT I have met and interacted with DOZENS of Secret Service agents and KNOW many understand they are working for organized crime.