Before I get into just a few (23) of the dozens of solid reasons to suspect that Trump’s “assassination attempt” was staged, I thought I would explain WHY the organized crime system running “government” on the population would fake an assassination attempt on the puppet actor playing the “president.” Trump was allegedly shot on July 13th. 13/7 137 is the 33rd Prime Number

The “Government” Largely Depends on Enough People Supporting the System, so the Propagandists Need to Trick the Population into Investing Themselves in a Leader - The organized crime system behind the scam of “government” is leveraging their knowledge of human psychology to exploit most, but not all, humans’ biological desire for a leader “father figure” and inclusion in the artificially created “tribe”I.E. country. In behavioral psychology, this is known as Evolutionary Leadership Theory, and the basic idea is that humans are social animals and have adapted to living in tribes where it has been advantageous to have a strong leader, so there is an innate human desire for a leader… UNLESS… YOU are a leader… It is very easy to hijack this psychological phenomenon by simply offering the population a fake “Hobson’s Choice” between 2-3 potential “leaders.” The population is offered a “blue” government leader or a “red” government leader (or a fake “outsider” leader that just happens to come from the same family as other “government” leaders), and many in the population will invest themselves in their preferred leader even if the choices are all scumbags OR hold their nose and vote for the “lesser of two-three evils” not realizing that giving the population a fake choice of 2-3 people out of 335,000,000 every four years is an easily manipulatable scam.

The fix is in, and Trump and CIA-installed “Created Legend” JD Vance have been selected to be the fake frontmen next term, so they need to polish up Trump so the election results look genuine. This is also the reason the Democrats are running the “B-Team” of complete losers Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and saving California Governor Newsom for 2036 after CIA JD Vance has had his eight years.

Many Republicans have wised up to the criminality of Donald Trump, so this “assassination” attempt was likely designed to refurbish his image - We broke down the case against Donald Trump in our article The Real Scam of Trump’s Indictment Was America Wasting Its Time on a Staged Courthouse Drama where we detailed out Trump’s involvement in the scam of “the Covid,” his ties to George Soros, the Clintons, Bill Gates, Roy Cohn, and other unsavory characters. The “assassination attempt” makes it look like the “Deep State” is against Trump when the reality is they are polishing up their turd!

This, like so much else that comes out of Washington DC/Hollywood, was a scripted distraction to pull people’s attention away from the more important issues of the day - The organized crime “government” wants to population focused on ANYTHING besides the core issues that would sap its power. The “staged assassination” takes the focus off the illegitimacy of “government” on its face, the fact the “government” and monopoly media are running unethically manipulative “cult indoctrination techniques” on the population, that the US is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, that the US is supporting a genocide in Israel, that the banksters are stealing the value out of everyone’s money through inflation, and that Trump himself just participated in the eugenics program of “The Covid” that forced a bio-weapon into the population that has conservatively killed 20 million+ while vaccine damaging another 1-2 billion people etc.

23 Solid Reasons to Suspect the Assassination Was Staged to Polish Up Trump and Distract the Population

“The red circle indicates where the flow of blood from Trump’s alleged wound is defying the force of gravity. Having streaked across his face when he was in a crouch behind the podium, we see that his face, shirt and suit are free of blood which, considering the abundant vascularization of the region, is astounding. And here I am speaking as a physician. Generally, bullet wounds bleed. It’s part of what they do. And the more heavily vascularized a region is, the more heavily they bleed. Not only that, the blood is well known, throughout observational studies spanning the whole of mammalian history, to follow the dictates of gravity. But wait, you may cry. “The pina, or auricle, as it is also named, may not be highly vascularized!” Ah, but it is. Precisely where the purported bullet purportedly ripped through the purported earlobe of the actual Former President, we find, in Latin, the arteria auricularis posterior. The blood supply to the external ear is presumably the same in former Presidents and others. For those who like their anatomy in the vernacular, it is the posterior auricular artery. It comes off the external carotid artery, a vessel with a good deal of flow moving through it, so when the posterior auricular artery is cut or shot or opened in any way, it bleeds like a son of a bitch.”