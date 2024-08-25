23 Solid Reasons to Suspect Trump’s "Assassination Attempt" was Faked and WHY the Organized Crime “Government” Would Stage a Fake Assassination on their Puppet: (Reasons 1-10)
Etienne de la Boetie2
Before I get into just a few (23) of the dozens of solid reasons to suspect that Trump’s “assassination attempt” was staged, I thought I would explain WHY the organized crime system running “government” on the population would fake an assassination attempt on the puppet actor playing the “president.” Trump was allegedly shot on July 13th. 13/7 137 is the 33rd Prime Number
The “Government” Largely Depends on Enough People Supporting the System, so the Propagandists Need to Trick the Population into Investing Themselves in a Leader - The organized crime system behind the scam of “government” is leveraging their knowledge of human psychology to exploit most, but not all, humans’ biological desire for a leader “father figure” and inclusion in the artificially created “tribe”I.E. country. In behavioral psychology, this is known as Evolutionary Leadership Theory, and the basic idea is that humans are social animals and have adapted to living in tribes where it has been advantageous to have a strong leader, so there is an innate human desire for a leader… UNLESS… YOU are a leader… It is very easy to hijack this psychological phenomenon by simply offering the population a fake “Hobson’s Choice” between 2-3 potential “leaders.” The population is offered a “blue” government leader or a “red” government leader (or a fake “outsider” leader that just happens to come from the same family as other “government” leaders), and many in the population will invest themselves in their preferred leader even if the choices are all scumbags OR hold their nose and vote for the “lesser of two-three evils” not realizing that giving the population a fake choice of 2-3 people out of 335,000,000 every four years is an easily manipulatable scam.
The fix is in, and Trump and CIA-installed “Created Legend” JD Vance have been selected to be the fake frontmen next term, so they need to polish up Trump so the election results look genuine. This is also the reason the Democrats are running the “B-Team” of complete losers Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and saving California Governor Newsom for 2036 after CIA JD Vance has had his eight years.
Many Republicans have wised up to the criminality of Donald Trump, so this “assassination” attempt was likely designed to refurbish his image - We broke down the case against Donald Trump in our article The Real Scam of Trump’s Indictment Was America Wasting Its Time on a Staged Courthouse Drama where we detailed out Trump’s involvement in the scam of “the Covid,” his ties to George Soros, the Clintons, Bill Gates, Roy Cohn, and other unsavory characters. The “assassination attempt” makes it look like the “Deep State” is against Trump when the reality is they are polishing up their turd!
This, like so much else that comes out of Washington DC/Hollywood, was a scripted distraction to pull people’s attention away from the more important issues of the day - The organized crime “government” wants to population focused on ANYTHING besides the core issues that would sap its power. The “staged assassination” takes the focus off the illegitimacy of “government” on its face, the fact the “government” and monopoly media are running unethically manipulative “cult indoctrination techniques” on the population, that the US is waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, that the US is supporting a genocide in Israel, that the banksters are stealing the value out of everyone’s money through inflation, and that Trump himself just participated in the eugenics program of “The Covid” that forced a bio-weapon into the population that has conservatively killed 20 million+ while vaccine damaging another 1-2 billion people etc.
23 Solid Reasons to Suspect the Assassination Was Staged to Polish Up Trump and Distract the Population
The organized crime government and monopoly media have a verifiable history of manufacturing events just like this – From the fake Gulf of Tonkin incident that justified the Vietnam War to the fake Kuwaiti babies being tossed out of incubators to the fake WMDs in Iraq to the false flag attack of 9-11 to the alleged “Boston Marathon Bombing” to the Covid-19 eugenics program that just killed 20 million people and injured 1-2 billion more where Donald Trump played a key role. The “government” and monopoly media have been caught lying to the public so often and so egregiously that believing ANYTHING they say about ANYTHING should be considered a sign of mental illness.
Screenshot from our article: Understanding U.S. "Government" False Flag Terrorism for War and Domestic Police State where you can find links exposing other hoaxes even more egregious than this one.
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, center, held by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, having his hair cut off by Donald Trump, left, and Bobby Lashley, right, after Lashley defeated Umaga at Wrestlemania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit on April 1, 2007.
The Fact that Trump is an Actor and World Wide Wrestling Entertainer - Trump is an actor and World Wide Wrestling entertainer whose theatrical agent is Ari Emanuel, the brother of Obama’s Chief of Staff and former mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel, who famously said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” Ezekiel Emanuel, a eugenicist who is/was part of Biden’s Covid-19 task force. I personally believe the hidden joke in Trump’s 2004-2017 TV Series The Apprentice was that
Trump,himself, was the actual apprentice. Could the organized crime system behind “government” give Trump the media training and artificial gravitas to “create the legend” of him being a successful businessman for the top acting job in the world: The President of the United States?
The location - Butler, Pennsylvania – The population of Butler, PA is 13,176. The closest city, Pittsburgh, is an hour away, and Butler County voted for Trump 65% vs. Biden 33% in 2020. There is simply no strategic reason for Trump to be campaigning in Butler, PA, except for proximity to the patsy and the location chosen for the stage play.
The Fact that a Bullet Supposedly Hit Him in the Ear – What are the astronomical odds that a bullet shot from 150 yards away by an amateur shooter under the pressure of being killed himself at any moment hits Trump in one of essentially two areas of the body with no serious consequences?
A rumor, apparently released to address this and sow additional confusion and distraction, claimed that the wound was caused by glass from a shattered teleprompter, but multiple fact-checkers have debunked that, with video and photographic evidence that both teleprompters were intact.
The Fact the Shooter was Able to Get Himself Into Position at an Event Controlled by the Secret Service After He Had Already Been Identified as a Suspicious Person with a Rangefinder - Take the ASTRONOMICAL odds of Trump being hit in the ear and multiply it by the additional ASTRONOMICAL odds that the same shooter was able to get into position after being recognized by the Secret Service and local law enforcement as a suspicious person carrying a range finder and positioning himself on a roof directly in view of a Secret Service observation post after visibly walking across the roof.
The Fact that the Alleged Blood on Trump’s Ear is so Minuscule and Defying the Pull Of Gravity – Here is physician Dr. Rima Lebow breaking it down the inconsistencies:
“The red circle indicates where the flow of blood from Trump’s alleged wound is defying the force of gravity. Having streaked across his face when he was in a crouch behind the podium, we see that his face, shirt and suit are free of blood which, considering the abundant vascularization of the region, is astounding. And here I am speaking as a physician. Generally, bullet wounds bleed. It’s part of what they do. And the more heavily vascularized a region is, the more heavily they bleed. Not only that, the blood is well known, throughout observational studies spanning the whole of mammalian history, to follow the dictates of gravity.
But wait, you may cry. “The pina, or auricle, as it is also named, may not be highly vascularized!”
Ah, but it is. Precisely where the purported bullet purportedly ripped through the purported earlobe of the actual Former President, we find, in Latin, the arteria auricularis posterior.
The blood supply to the external ear is presumably the same in former Presidents and others. For those who like their anatomy in the vernacular, it is the posterior auricular artery. It comes off the external carotid artery, a vessel with a good deal of flow moving through it, so when the posterior auricular artery is cut or shot or opened in any way, it bleeds like a son of a bitch.”
The angle that both obscured Trump's ear from the camera and enabled him to get the alleged grazing wound on the ear – The fact that there was a giant chart at Trump’s rally allowing him to be in position with his head turned away from the cameras allowed for the defining moment of the play. He is conveniently turned away from the cameras, which is similar to the misdirection of stage magicians
8. The lack of blood on Trump's right hand after he visibly touched his supposed bloody ear – Remember, Trump visibly touched his ear when he was supposedly shot and then held his hand up. There was no blood on his hand. He was likely instructed to touch his ear when the shooting started, and the blood was applied by a Secret Service agent when they had him down on the ground.
9.The fact that the shooter was able to get into position with multiple witnesses calling out his actions to police and Secret Service – While this is being called out as evidence that the “Deep State” was in on trying to assassinate Trump, this is ridiculous for a number of reasons.
If the banksters and intelligence agencies behind the organized crime “government” were actually trying to kill Trump, they would have. Period. They would have had a pro sniper positioned behind the patsy, or they would have had a Secret Service agent on the stage shoot him with the CIA’s heart attack gun (or prick him with the heart attack poison) to make it look like the morbidly obese Trump had a heart attack from the strain or a million other ways.
The fact that Trump wasn’t actually killed means that the more likely reason that the patsy was allowed to get into position was that this was a staged event for the reasons listed above.
Audio Analysis of the Footage from the Rally Suggests There Were Multiple Shooters - An audio forensic analysis by Catalin Grigoras, director of the National Center for Media Forensics at the University of Colorado in Denver, and Cole Whitecotton, a senior professional research associate at Media Forensics, based on audio recorded in Butler, Pennsylvania, appear to document a second shooter.
10. According to these experts, “The first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A, the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B and the final ‘acoustic impulse’ was emitted by a possible weapon C.” We know that one of those was the alleged shooter and another was a Secret Service sniper. The fact that there was another gunman involved suggests that the story isn’t what we are being told. Two potential options:
Backup Sniper to Assure Trump Was Killed - highly unlikely as a Deep State pro sniper should have little trouble hitting the obese and slow-moving Trump.
Pro-Sniper Used to Ensure They Got the Picture of the Bullet and that the event occurred as scripted should the patsy not go through with his programming - More likely, this happened. My assumption is the 1st three shots were the pro-sniper firing the Doug Mills “money shot” (See #11) and potentially shooting folks in the crowd to lend authenticity. The next five shots are Crooks firing wildly once the shooting started. The final shot is a counter-sniper eliminating the patsy.