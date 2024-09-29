************TREASON BY ANY OTHER NAME IS STILL TREASON****************

Board Members

As of 2024---- Members of CFR's Board of Directors David M. Rubenstein -Chairman – Co-founder and Co-chief Executive -Officer, The Carlyle Group, regent of the Smithsonian Institution, Chairman of the Board for Duke University, Co-Chair of the Board at the Brookings Institution, President of the Economic Club of Washington, and Owner of the Baltimore Orioles.

Amy Zegart – Morris Arnold and Nona Jean Cox senior fellow at the Hoover Institution; Professor of Political Science by courtesy at Stanford University