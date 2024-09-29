************TREASON BY ANY OTHER NAME IS STILL TREASON****************
Board Members
As of 2024---- Members of CFR's Board of Directors David M. Rubenstein -Chairman – Co-founder and Co-chief Executive -Officer, The Carlyle Group, regent of the Smithsonian Institution, Chairman of the Board for Duke University, Co-Chair of the Board at the Brookings Institution, President of the Economic Club of Washington, and Owner of the Baltimore Orioles.
Blair Effron - Vice-Chairman – Cofounder, Centerview Partners
Jami Miscik Vice-Chairman – Senior Advisor at Lazard Geopolitical Advisory and Chief- Executive Officer of Global Strategic Insights; Former Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman, Kissinger Associates, Inc. Ms. Miscik served as the Global Head of sovereign risk at Lehman Brothers. She also serves as a Senior Advisor to Barclays Capital
Michael Froman- President – Former Vice-Chairman and President, of Strategic Growth, at Mastercard; Former U.S. Trade Representative (2013–2017) under President Barack Obama
Nicholas F. Beim − Partner at Venrock
Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss − Founder and Chief-Eexecutive Officer, RockCreek
Margaret Brennan − Moderator, Face the Nation; Chief-Foreign Affairs Correspondent, CBS News
Sylvia Mathews Burwell – President, American University; former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (2014–2017) under President Barack Obama
Kenneth I. Chenault − Chairman and Managing Director, General Catalyst
Tony Coles − Executive Chairman, Cerevel Therapeutics; Co-Founder and Co-Chair for the Black Economic Alliance
Cesar Conde – Chairman- NBCUniversal News Group
Michèle Flournoy – Co-Founder and Managing Partner, WestExec Advisors; Co-Founder, former Chief-Executive Officer, and now chair of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)
Jane Fraser –Chief-Executive Officer- Citi
Stephen Freidheim – Chief-Investment Officer, Founder, Managing Partner, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.
James P. Gorman – Executive - Chairman, Morgan Stanley
Stephen Hadley – Principal at Rice, Hadley, Gates, and Manuel; he was the 21st National Security Advisor
Margaret (Peggy) Hamburg − Former US FDA Commissioner; Former Foreign Secretary, National Academy of Medicine
William Hurd − Former U.S. representative for Texas's 23rd congressional district (2015−2021); Former CIA clandestine officer
Charles R. Kaye − Chief Executive Officer, Warburg Pincus
James Manyika − Senior Vice President, Head of Technology and Society, Google; Senior Partner-Emeritus and Chair Emeritus of the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI)
Laurene Powell Jobs – Founder and President, Emerson Collective
William H. McRaven – Professor of National Security, Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, The University of Texas at Austin
Justin Muzinich – Chief-Executive Officer, Muzinich & Company; former U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury (2018–2021)
Janet Napolitano – Professor of Public Policy, Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley, former U.S. Attorney (1993–1997), Attorney General of Arizona (1999–2003), Governor of Arizona (2003–2009), and President Barack Obama's first Homeland Security Secretary (2009–2013)
Meghan L. O'Sullivan − Director of Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School
Deven J. Parekh – Managing Director, Insight Partners
Charles Phillips − Managing Partner and Co-founder, Recognize
Richard L. Plepler – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eden Productions
Ruth Porat – President, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Alphabet and Google
L. Rafael Reif – President- Emeritus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Mariko Silver – President and Chief Executive Officer, The Henry Luce Foundation; Former President, Bennington College
James D. Taiclet – Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin; Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics
Frances Fragos Townsend − Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer, Activision Blizzard
Tracey T. Travis – Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Estée Lauder Companies
Fareed Zakaria – Host, CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS; Columnist for the Washington Post, Contributing Editor for the Atlantic; Former Managing Editor of Foreign Affairs (1992–2000)
Amy Zegart – Morris Arnold and Nona Jean Cox senior fellow at the Hoover Institution; Professor of Political Science by courtesy at Stanford University