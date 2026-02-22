THE AMERICAN CHILD-PROJECT MILK CARTON...CHAPTERS 3 THRU 9
The Constitutional Republic
The American Child — Chapter 3. The Invention of the Juvenile Court (1899–1930)
Chapter 3. The Invention of the Juvenile Court (1899–1930…
Read more
2 hours ago · 1 like · The Constitutional Republic
The Constitutional Republic
The American Child — Chapter 4. From Protection to Paternalism (1930–1970)
Chapter 4. From Protection to Paternalism (1930–1970…
Read more
2 hours ago · 1 like · The Constitutional Republic
The Constitutional Republic
The American Child — Chapter 5. CAPTA (1974): The Mandate to Protect
Chapter 5. CAPTA (1974): The Mandate to Protect…
Read more
2 hours ago · 1 like · The Constitutional Republic
The Constitutional Republic
The American Child — Chapter 6. ICWA (1978): The Native Child and Sovereignty
Chapter 6. ICWA (1978): The Native Child and Sovereignty…
Read more
2 hours ago · 1 like · The Constitutional Republic
The Constitutional Republic
The American Child — Chapter 7. The Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act (1980)
Chapter 7. The Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act (1980…
Read more
2 hours ago · 1 like · The Constitutional Republic
The Constitutional Republic
The American Child — Chapter 8. The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA, 1997)
Chapter 8. The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA, 1997…
Read more
2 hours ago · 1 like · The Constitutional Republic