— The ‘Definitive Treaty of Peace’ is a Doctrine Contract Between the United States and Great Britain—Created, Signed & Accepted by Both Parties in 1783. It is A ‘Worldwide Doctrine’—Ordaining The Imperial Crown Bloodlines Listed within it and the Holy See to be Named as the ‘Prince-Electors’ Having Complete Ruling Power Over the United States & The Entire Structure of EARTH.

The Holy See is a Universal Government Construct belonging to the Catholic Church operating from Vatican City State (a sovereign independent territory). The Pope is the ruler of both Vatican City State and the Holy See. This Doctrine, Repugnant to Humanity, Remains in Place to this day, in its entire Vulgarity. It continues to Pass Down Complete Ruling Power to the Vatican, and the Posterity of the “named” Bloodlines in perpetuity unchallenged.

***********************It Has Never Been Suspended or Eradicated***********************

—-The Imperial ‘Prince-Electors’ of the USA INC & The Entire Structure of EARTH—

The Electoral College Voting System of the United States Takes On a Whole Other Meaning

Left to right:

Archbishop of Cologne, Archbishop of Mainz, Archbishop of Trier, Count Palatine, Duke of Saxony, Margrave of Brandenburg and King of Bohemia (Codex Balduini Trevirorum, c. 1340)

SOURCES: https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Franklin/01-40-02-0356#:~:text=There%20shall%20be%20a%20firm,his%20Britannic%20Majesty%20shall%20with

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperial,_royal_and_noble_ranks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prince-elector



