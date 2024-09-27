THE FEDERAL RESERVE IS ‘PRIVATE FOR-PROFIT’ ‘FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED’ AND SO IS THE IRS (AN ARM OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE)

Today the federal government of the United States of America is in "de facto" status, and holds a standing of being in "default and dishonor". This Congressional Breach makes the contract (The Constitution) between ‘We The People’ and the government is"Null & Void" for all intents and purposes.

A Little Background for a Better Understanding of the Issue—

Since the inception of the Constitutionally Prohibited, "Private for Profit" and "Foreign Owned & Controlled" Federal Reserve Corporation; established in1913, created to eliminate our nation's "constitutionally prescribed" system of lawful money, consisting exclusively of Gold, Silver and our National Bank U S "Treasury" Notes, to be used as legal tender, the Federal Reserve has unlawfully replaced our Constitutional Money System, with a criminal cartel style egregious money system; ie; a "private for-profit" "foreign-owned & controlled" central banking system issuing Federal Reserve Notes,(worthless on their face value) unbacked with sound and lawfully "prescribed" Constitutional Money ie; (Gold & Silver) with the Congress being complicit in aiding and abetting them, in their successful, unlawful and unconstitutional takeover of our nation's Constitutional Monetary System.

The Federal Reserve criminal construct first issued these unlawful worthless ‘debtors notes’ that had absolutely no backing in 1916; hence, ushering our nation, into the beginning of the egregious, purposeful intent, of causing a gradual systematic decline of the monetary infrastructure of the United States of America, as prescribed in the contract between We the People, and the federal government (we created) under the Laws and provisions contained in the Constitution "for the" United States of America (circa 1787) ie; (Law of the Land).

Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 of the Organic Constitution "for the" United States of America (circa 1787) ie; (Law of the Land). states:

[The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures; To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and Current Coin of the United States;

Therefore, the contract between We the People, and the federal government (we created) under the Laws and provisions contained in the Constitution "for the" United States of America (circa 1789) ie; (Law of the Land). is Null and Void as it has been "breached" by the treasonous actions of Congress, which possesses NO authority today, or ever, under the contractual specifications of its duties and responsibilities, and is further prohibited by the contract, from acting outside of the allowed jurisdiction's perimeter given to it.

Congress affectedly and with no authority given, in a rogue manner relinquished their duties and responsibilities of Treasury, to the "Private for Profit" "Foreign Owned & Controlled"criminal corporation construct of the Federal Reserve, unlawfully stepping out of the provisions in the contract, ie; The Constitution "for the" United States of America (Law of the Land), voiding the contract.

Maxims of Law (God’s Law)— Maxim of Law No: 499 States: 'Fraud vitiates ALL.; everything and a judgment equally with a contract; that is, a judgment obtained directly by fraud, and not merely a judgment founded on a fraudulent instrument; for, in general, the court will not go again into the merits of an action to detect and annul the fraud.

Having said all that, now let's address why I am writing this email to you regarding 12 U.S.C. § 411 - U.S. Code - which states the following law in their "Own Words":

12 U.S.C. § 411 - U.S. Code - Unannotated Title 12. Banks and Banking § 411.

Issuance to reserve banks; nature of obligation; redemption Federal Reserve notes, to be issued at the discretion of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to make advances to Federal Reserve banks through the Federal Reserve agents as hereinafter set forth and for no other purpose, are authorized. The said notes shall be obligations of the United States and shall be receivable by all national and member banks and Federal Reserve banks and for all taxes, customs, and other public dues.

******************Here is The Fun Fact Nobody Knows—Their Own Law States:*****************

"They shall be redeemed in lawful money on demand at the Treasury Department of the United States, in the city of Washington, District of Columbia, or at any Federal Reserve bank".

What This Law is Saying (Their Own Words) is that we The People, have a Right to go into ANY of the Federal Reserve Banks and DEMAND (Not Ask) that they exchange their worthless toilet Federal Reserve Notes they stuck us with, which are ‘Debtor’ Notes by the way, for Constitutional Money which our Constitution Clearly States is Gold & Silver.

Can Anyone out there Reading This, Anyone, Bueller, Tell Me Why a Huge number of us have not gotten together to do this? It would become the biggest nightmare for those fuckers who have Robbed each and every one of our entire lives since they came into our miserable existence.

They are a ‘PRIVATE FOR-PROFIT’ ‘FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED’ People. We hand our hard-earned money to this cartel and they get filthy rich while our entire nation is going under.They are the bottom-feeding nastiness of the pond scum, who have become the bullshit elite, not through the money they have made because they make no money of their own. They have STOLEN our and all the generations that came after their existence.

So, this is a Right we have, but we need a huge number of us to bring them their knees.

If any of you out there reading this, want to turn in their monopoly Money for Gold & Silver, Let me know.We can figure out a plan together, United as a force to be reckoned with and we’ll put our heads together to figure out a day and a time we could do this at the very same time, Can You just imagine it? They will go into a panic. How wonderful it would be to see that, Right?

Anyway. Go to the Federal Reserve Reserve Website and check it out fo yourselves. Its amazing how we have been ROBBED by so many entities we allowed in our nation who have absolutely no jurisdiction over us. By the Way…The Federal Reserve Isn’t Federal.

Be Well My Patriot Friends…

12 U.S. Code § 411 - Issuance to reserve banks; nature of obligation; redemption

