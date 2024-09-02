“A PRIVATE FOR PROFIT” “FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED”

With their “OWN” Corrupt Laws, Every One of Us already has the Power to go to Our Nearest Federal Reserve Bank and exchange our “Worthless” federal reserve issued fiat, for Constitutional lawful “real money” (Gold & Silver)

12 U.S. Code § 411 (Federal Reserve notes, to be issued at the discretion of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the purpose of making advances to Federal Reserve banks through the Federal Reserve agents as hereinafter set forth and for no other purpose, are authorized. The said notes shall be obligations of the United States and shall be receivable by all national and member banks and Federal Reserve banks and for all taxes, customs, and other public dues. They shall be redeemed in lawful money on demand at the Treasury Department of the United States, in the city of Washington, District of Columbia, or at any Federal Reserve bank.) https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/12/411

Can ANYONE out there please explain to me, WHY it would not be more beneficial for us to plan a certain Date, Day, and Exact Time, (a lot sooner than July 4, 2025), when we can ALL go to our “Own state’s” respective Federal Reserve Banks and DEMAND the exchange of the worthless Federal Reserve Fiat we are holding, for Constitutional Lawful Treasury Money (Gold & Silver) with their “OWN ” Law. (12 U.S. Code § 411)

Instead of planning a Protest against the Federal Reserve Bank in DC, like Greg Manarino is suggesting for us to do on July 4, 2025, taking into consideration that we would be exercising the “contractual right” we already possess in the matter by their “OWN” Laws?

Doesn’t what I am proposing here, not only make more sense but would also remove the threat of finding ourselves in another J-6 Situation?