Federal Reserve notes, to be issued at the discretion of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System for the purpose of making advances to Federal Reserve banks through the Federal Reserve agents, as hereinafter set forth and for no other purpose, are authorized.

The said notes shall be obligations of the United States and shall be receivable by all national and member banks and Federal Reserve banks and for all taxes, customs, and other public dues.

They shall be redeemed in lawful money on demand at the Treasury Department of the United States, in the city of Washington, District of Columbia, or at any Federal Reserve bank. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/12/411__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Constitution “for the” United States of America (Circa 1787 )…Constitutional Money

The Organic Law: The body of laws (as in our constitution) that form the original foundation of a government

“No state shall make anything but gold and silver coin as tender in payment of debts.” this is the definition of lawful money and, thus, any payment medium other than gold or silver is not considered lawful money.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 5: [The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures;

Article. I.

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and The House of Representatives.

Section. 8.

The Congress shall have the Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts, and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts, and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;

To borrow Money on the credit of the United States;

To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes;

To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization, and uniform Laws on the subject of Bankruptcies throughout the United States;

To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures;

To provide for the Punishment of counterfeiting the Securities and current Coin of the United States;

Do you see the Federal Reserve or the Internal Revenue Service I.R.S mentioned anywhere in the Constitution Regarding Constitutional Money?

You Won’t. Do you know Why? Because

The Federal Reserve is a “Private for Profit”… “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Corporation.

The Internal Revenue Service…I.R.S is a “Private for Profit”… “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Corporation Arm of The Criminal Federal Reserve Cartel.

They are BOTH Operating UnConstitutionally and unlawfully, and their Theft of the American People through these two “Private for Profit”… “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Cartels, has been sanctioned by our very own TREASONOUS Congress since 1933.

We can thank Freemason Satanic Worshipping Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a communist sympathizer, and the Entire Congress who knowingly and with Great Malice Committed Treason against the Republic of the United States of America and Her People, by issuing an Unconstitutional, Unlawful Executive Order in 1933, forcing Congress to Relinquish our Country’s Coining of Constitutional Money Powers delegated specifically to Congress, to the “Private for Profit”… “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Criminal Federal Reserve Cartel.

Emergency Banking Act of 1933 - TREASON

March 9, 1933

Signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on March 9, 1933, the legislation was signed under the guise of restoring public confidence in the nation’s financial system after a weeklong bank holiday. Both he and Congress Committed TREASON!

FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT AND EVERY MEMBER OF CONGRESS SHOULD HAVE BEEN HUNG BY THE NECK UNTIL DEAD…FOR THIS EGREGIOUS AND DESTRUCTIVE HIGH TREASON ACT COMMITTED ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/emergency-banking-act-of-1933

Evi-Doc 01 War Powers Act of 1933 with highlights.pdf

Evi-Doc 02 About 1933.pdf

http://hudok.info/index.php/bizarro-world/

http://hudok.info/index.php/evidence-packet/