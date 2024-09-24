100% rise in sudden deaths due to kidney failure, following hospital incentives in November 2020 John Beaudoin, US engineer, systems analyst, and writer, takes a look at new data and reports on the amount of evidence proving that Covid was a scam. The number of crimes committed is shocking.

Sudden deaths due to kidney failure rose 100% above normal, and the excess death toll was 1,721, in Connecticut alone. However, there were 3,500 deaths in Massachusetts and 2,700 in Minnesota. Those three states represent 5% of the US population – which is a lot. If their data is projected onto the entire country, that would be 155,000 excess deaths.

Sudden kidney failure increased two weeks after hospital incentives were rolled out. These incentives paid for 20% of the hospitals’ bills, if certain medicines and treatments were used, including respirators, said John Beaudoin Source: Alcyon Pleiades Recommended

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHT9V4rBQfFJ/?list=notifications&randomize=false